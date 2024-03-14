March 14th is National Pi Day!

In Today's Talker — On the 14th day of the third month, we celebrate National Pi Day!

We're not talking about apple pie or pizza pies here.

3, 1 and 4 are the first digits of the number pi — a mathematical constant represented by the Greek letter pi. It's the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, the first major observance of Pi Day was in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

You can watch the complete Today's Talker above.

