Maple Tree School gets winter gear donation from Khris Middleton

MILWAUKEE — Bucks forward star Khris Middleton helped donate winter gear to students at Maple Tree School, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare and the Dreambuilders Foundation.

Middleton and volunteers from United Health Care distributed over $17,000 in winter coats, hats, and gloves to the school on Tuesday. The partnership between the Bucks star and United Health Care to provide winter gear has been ongoing for the past three years.

Chereese Morris, principal of Maple Tree School, said that the donation means a lot to students and families of the school.

"To have Khris Middleton in our school to personally distribute these winter items is something our students and staff will cherish for the foreseeable future. We are grateful for the generosity of UnitedHealthcare and Mr. Middleton in helping address the need to keep our children warm during the colder months," Morris said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip