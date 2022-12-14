Maple Elementary School Spelling Bee is all the buzz

MILWAUKEE — It was a big day for students at Maple Elementary School as they competed for the title of spelling bee champ, and to advance to the Milwaukee Public Schools district-wide spelling bee.

One by one, 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders took front and center to put their spelling skills to the test.

Three kids earned their ticket to the district-wide spelling bee.

First place came down to one word. Syllable.

TMJ4 4th grader Amira Thor-Montgomery took home first place.

Smiling ear to ear, 4th grader Amira Thor-Montgomery said she's been practicing for this moment for a long time.

"It's really overwhelming," Thor-Montgomery said. "I'm really happy that I won."

She's been practicing for a long time with her family by her side. She would have mock spelling bees at home.

TMJ4 3rd grader Timani Wilson took home second place.

Her hard work paid off tremendously!

Milwaukee Public Schools Director of Equity Dr. Patricia Ellis said spelling bees help engage students and they learn to work with one another.

"I'm filled with great pride," Ellis smiled. "This is a wonderful opportunity for students to develop skills they're going to use for a lifetime."

TMJ4 5th grader D’Anthony Knox got third place.

Thor-Montgomery said she's grateful to her teachers and classmates for pushing her to achieve greatness.

"There were other very determined people up there and they tried to push themselves to win and that's what I love about this school," Thor-Montgomery.

It's safe to say everyone is a winner!

The district-wide spelling bee final takes place April 15-22.

