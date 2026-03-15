Many without power since Friday, more people report new outages as winter storm makes its way in

Many across Wisconsin are facing more power outages on Sunday as the winter storm moves it's way in.
At around 10 a.m., there were reports of around 5k customers without power, mainly customers who are still facing power outages from Friday's high winds.
WATCH: What can we expect from this storm?
At around 12:30 p.m., the number jumped to over 18k as the storm intensified in the northern part of Wisconsin.
There are winter weather advisories for Sheboygan, Dodge, and Fond Du Lac counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon with another advisory going into effect at 10 p.m. for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha and Ozaukee counties.
This is a developing story.
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