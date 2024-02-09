Many patients facing sky-high prices for epinephrine auto-injectors, lawmakers pushing for relief

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — As pharmacies deal with medicine shortages across the country, another issue is now adding to that stress: sky-high prices for life-saving medications.

"It's terrifying if you don't have an EpiPen and you need it,” said Mara Ahmad.

For years, Mara Ahmad spent every month trying to figure out how to afford a medication she needed to have at all times: epinephrine.

"I couldn't afford the medications because I couldn't carry insurance. I didn't work for an employer that provided insurance and so cash pay price for an EpiPen was a few hundred dollars and I could not afford that,” said Ahmad.

Mara says she often spent more time searching for medication in any place she could.

"You look for other ways, like talking to friends, 'Hey, do you have a spare extra EpiPen that's expired?' Because I just literally couldn't afford it,” said Ahmad.

Mara isn't alone.

On average, epinephrine auto-injectors can cost anywhere between $300-600 before insurance, with most patients needing a minimum of two pens.

"The challenge is for the people in the middle, who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Dr. Hashim Zaibak.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak with Hayat Pharmacy is on the front lines of this issue.

He says in addition to the high price, the injectors are typically only good for a year.

“Those are the people who might end up having to pay hundreds of dollars for something that can save their lives,” said Zaibak.

Some lawmakers are taking notice.

Wisconsin State Senate Bill 935 looks at the problem up close.

The bill would prevent health insurance companies and plans from imposing cost-sharing prices of more than $60 for a twin-pack of epinephrine auto-injectors, regardless of whether it is a name-brand or generic.

"Manufacturers are businesses. They have to make some money in order to stay in business. But, sometimes there's a huge gap between the actual cost of making a medication and what they are selling the medication at,” said Zaibak.

After years of trouble, mara says she now pays $10 a month through her new insurance.

She encourages those who are dealing with the high prices to advocate for themselves and feel empowered to ask their pharmacist for options to help with the high prices.

"It's still expensive like $200 versus like $500 but we can help to work with you and definitely do our best to try to help you get that medication in any way that we can," said Ahmad.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip