Many in SE Wisconsin still waiting on at-home tests, N-95 masks from federal government

MILWAUKEE — Nearly two weeks ago covidtests.gov launched, giving every American household the ability to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests.

According to a fact sheet from the Biden Administration, tests are supposed to ship within seven to 12 days after ordering. But as we come up on two weeks from the first day ordering became available, many people in Southeast Wisconsin expressed frustration on the TMJ4 Facebook page about not yet receiving the tests.

According the the Biden Administration fact sheet, it "is taking a number of steps to ensure this program reaches our hardest-hit and highest-risk communities. This includes prioritizing processing orders to households experiencing the highest social vulnerability and in communities that have experienced a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and deaths, particularly during this Omicron surge."

However, it is unclear where Southeast Wisconsin falls on that list of prioritization. TMJ4 reached out to the Biden Administration for more information, but haven't heard back as of the time of this writing.

Other concerns have been raised by people living in multi-unit buildings like apartments or duplexes, who say they haven't even been able to order the tests. Many say they get an error message saying tests have already been ordered for their address.

USPS said in a statement: "The Postal Service is seeing very limited cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings which could lead to COVID test kit ordering difficulties."

If you've had issues ordering test, you can fill out a service request by clicking here.

The federal government is also sending free N-95 masks to pharmacies and grocery stores around the country. Many Milwaukee-area pharmacies told TMJ4 that they are expecting the masks this week.

In a statement on its website, Walgreens said, "Masks have begun to rollout to the first wave of stores and will continue to rollout into additional stores in the coming days and weeks. We anticipate all participating stores will receive supply by mid-February."

According to a document 11 Walgreens stores in Wisconsin have received masks in the first wave, including the following locations:

6241 S. Packard Ave, Cudahy

3201 E. Layton Ave, Cudahy

2301 Hall Ave, Milwaukee

620 W. Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee

9040 W. Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee

4730 S. 27th St, Milwaukee

2410 W. Forest Home Ave, Milwaukee

1600 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

5115 W. Capitol Dr, Milwaukee

6707 W. Hampton Ave, Milwaukee

1203 W. Fond Du Lac St, Ripon

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip