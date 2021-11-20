Many in Kenosha draw close to healing following Rittenhouse verdict

KENOSHA, Wis. — Locals in Kenosha gathered near the Boys and Girls Club to create a safe space for healing Friday night.

The event, Re-imagine Kenosha, featured speakers from local activists, food, and a yoga opportunity to allow people to stretch together.

Emotions of anger and frustration were unleashed during the yoga session. Reverend Monica Cummings has been leading the outdoor classes since the shooting of Jacob Blake. Front row in the class was Blake's uncle, Justin Blake stretching with others.

In frigid temperatures, bundled up, people inhaled and exhaled their grief together.

"With yoga goes breath work. It's about being in community. When you're in a community, folks are hugging one another and feeling loved and not feeling alone. and that's the first step towards healing. It's not like you're in this on your own, that you have a community surrounding you, a community holding you," said Rev. Cummings.

Other organizers like Kyle Johnson, with the Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, have helped in curating the space. As emotions run high the need to together remain strong.

