Manitowoc teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of his students

MANITOWOC, Wis. — A Manitowoc middle school teacher has been accused of snapping secret photos of his female students while he taught in his classroom.

The Manitowoc Police Department said in a statement they were contacted by the Sheboygan Police Department on June 15 saying that they had arrested 36-year-old Gregory Melin of Sheboygan. Melin is a teacher at Roncalli Middle School in Manitowoc. An investigation followed shortly after.

Police said they discovered while searching Melin's phone that he had been taking inappropriate photos of his female students in his classroom for the last few months.

Roncalli Middle was notified of the investigation and is cooperating with law enforcement. So far at least three victims have been identified. They and their families have been notified.

Charges for Melin referred to the District Attorney's Office could include Representations Depicting Nudity and Disorderly Conduct.

The Manitowoc Police Department is encouraging parents of students to speak with their children, and if they learn anything concerning (whether they be a victim or witness) to contact Manitowoc Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation.

