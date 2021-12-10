Watch
'Manitowoc Minute' Charlie Berens unveiled in bobblehead form

Only 2,021 of the Charlie Berens bobbleheads were made.
Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 11:55:42-05

MILWAUKEE — Famous Wisconsinite Charlie Berens has been immortalized as a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited edition bobblehead of Berens, who gained attention for his viral "Manitowoc Minute" videos. The bobblehead features Berens in his signature camouflage jacket, black boots, and a baseball cap branded with the word "OPE." He's standing on a base shaped like the state of Wisconsin, which bears his famous catch phrase, "Keep 'er movin'."

The Charlie Berens bobblehead

"Charlie Berens is a state treasure with his ability to keep the people informed," says Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame. "Wisconsinites love laughing at themselves and Berens has found just the right way to tickle their funny bones."

Only 2,021 of the Charlie Berens bobbleheads were made. You can order one online here.

