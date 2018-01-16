Manitowoc Company to relocate corporate headquarters to Northwest Milwaukee

MANITOWOC, Wis. - MANITOWOC, Wis. -- Leaders with the Manitowoc Company, Inc. say they will relocate its corporate headquarters from Manitowoc to Milwaukee. This is according to a news release on the company’s website.



The company manufactures cranes and lifting solutions. The news release states the company has already started to transition headquarters employees.The relocation is expected to be finished next spring.

“Manitowoc’s origin as a Wisconsin based manufacturer dates to 1902. The state has an impressive roster of global manufacturing businesses with a top-level talent pool, and we are excited about the move of our corporate headquarters. We believe this location will strategically create easier accessibility for our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Barry Pennypacker, President and CEO, The Manitowoc Company.



Manitowoc Company says they will sell their former headquarters at 2400 S. 44th Street in Manitowoc.