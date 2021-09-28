Manitowoc Co. dairy judging team wins national competition

MADISON (NBC 26) — Congratulations to the Manitowoc County Senior Dairy Judging team!

The team won the national dairy judging competition at the World Dairy Expo Monday. They will now be representing our nation at the international competition next summer in Europe.

Here's the moment they won:

The team, made up of Lauren Siemers, Clarissa Ulness, Emma Vos, and Jenna Gries, has always had a special bond.

Lauren Siemers

The win was even more special for their coaches Angie Ulness and Paul Siemers, both parents of girls on the team.

"It makes it extra special," Angie said. "We're proud of all the girls." Adding, "It is pretty special for them being all close friends to work together through the last nine or so years. It was fun to listen to them the two days prior to the contest when we had workouts down in southern Wisconsin. They all talk cows; they have a genuine love for the dairy industry."

Now, the team will have to focus on fundraising. Their trip to nationals will cost between $15-20,000. If you're interested in helping out, call Angie at 913-242-5725.

This will be Angie's second time coaching a team who has made it to the international event (first Door County, now Manitowoc County). The Manitowoc County team has made it to nationals three times in the last ten years overall.

