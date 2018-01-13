Man with a gun reported on bus pulled over at Illinois border

The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department says a bus has been pulled over due to a report of a man with a gun on the bus.

The incident has shut down all southbound lanes of I-94.

The Illinois State Police say they were notified of a pursuit of a Greyhound bus, and at this time the bus has been pulled over.

Illinois state police say there is a possible hostage situation being handled by their officers and other law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story, stay with tmj4.com for updates.