Man who shot Milwaukee police officer, stole squad car sentenced 40+ years

MILWAUKEE — A 22-year-old man who was accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year was sentenced Thursday to over 40 years in prison.

Jetrin Rodthong pleaded guilty to attempted homicide for shooting Officer Herbert Davis last January.

Davis responded to 21st and St. Paul for a welfare check on Jan. 27, 2022. According to a criminal complaint, when he arrived he found Rodthong slumped over inside the car. When asked to step out, Rodthong dropped what was believed to be a gun. Rodthong then picked it up and began to run away.

The complaint says after a struggle, Rodthong allegedly shot Davis several times. Investigators say nearly 14 shots were fired. The officer's squad car camera showed Rodthong firing two shots at Davis. The complaint said Rodthong then drove off in the squad car and crashed it near 17th and Clybourn before being arrested.

At the time, Davis was the second Milwaukee area law enforcement officer who was shot in a two-day span, and the third officer shot that month. He had more than seven years of experience in law enforcement when he was shot.

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was shot multiple times near 21st and St. Paul during a welfare check Thursday night, and is now the third member of a Milwaukee law enforcement agency to be shot this month.

Both the officer and the suspect in the shooting are now recovering from gunshot injuries in the hospital, police say.

Milwaukee police explained in a late-night press conference and statement that the 26-year-old police officer was dispatched to 21st and St. Paul just before 6:30 p.m. after a caller reported a person who was slumped in a vehicle.

At the vehicle the officer encountered the person, who attempted to run away and revealed a firearm, police said. That's when the officer and the person exchanged gunfire. Both were hit by gunfire, according to MPD.

The suspect, identified as a 22-year-old man, then got into the injured police officer's squad car and drove from the scene. Police say he later crashed into another vehicle at 1700 W. Clybourn Street and continued running on foot.

MPD says responding officers eventually took the suspect into custody in the 600 block of N. 17th Street "without further incident." Officers say they found the suspect's firearm in the stolen squad car. Besides the police officer and the suspect, no one else was injured during the incident.

Community members stopped at the scene to help the injured officer. He suffered non-fatal injuries and is now in the hospital recovering. He was placed on administrative duty per protocol.

The suspect, as well as the driver of the car who he allegedly crashed into, were also brought to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD said the officer has more than seven years of experience in law enforcement.

MPD's homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Police say criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

This is the second time a Milwaukee area law enforcement officer was shot in two days, and the third time this month.

An off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot at Shake Shack in the city's Third Ward while trying to stop a carjacking on Thursday, Jan. 13. A Milwaukee County deputy was shot multiple times after a traffic stop near I-94 at Hawley Road Wednesday morning. Both the detective and deputy survived the attacks.

The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement, "The Milwaukee Police Department sends our thoughts and prayers to our officer. We wish him a speedy recovery and are very proud of all the men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department that showed great professionalism."

