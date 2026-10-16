Man who shot & killed USPS letter carrier in Milwaukee in 2022 sentenced to 38 years in prison

The man who pled guilty to the murder of a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in 2022 has been sentenced to 38 years in federal prison.

Kevin McCaa pleaded guilty earlier this year to murdering Aundre Cross when he was delivering mail in Milwaukee on Dec. 9, 2022.

Watch below: Previous coverage of the murder of Aundre Cross

Postal worker's murder: Union president disputes allegations over motive

McCaa an dCharles Ducksworth Jr. were charged with Cross' murder. It's alleged that they followed Cross for 30 minutes before the killing, and targeted him because they thought he had stolen their drug package.

Federal prosecutors say the suspects threw the firearm in a nearby creek, changed their numbers and disposed of their clothing. Both were arrested on Dec. 27, 2022,

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Pamela Pepper sentenced McCaa, 40, to 38 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“As the Chief Judge noted, these defendants were brought to justice through excellent work by investigators and prosecutors,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Schimel said in a statement. “This was a cold-blooded, senseless murder of a beloved member of his family and the community he served. McCaa will rightly spend virtually the rest of his life in federal prison.”

“Holding those accountable who commit violence against employees of the U.S. Postal Service is our agency’s number one priority. Today’s sentencing hopefully brings a small amount of justice and closure for the family and friends of Aundre Cross. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service would like to thank the Milwaukee Police Department and FBI Milwaukee for their unwavering assistance with this investigation.” said Nicholas Bucciarelli, the inspector in charge of the Chicago Division of U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

“Kevin McCaa’s heinous crime was deserving of the significant sentence he received for murdering Aundre Cross, an innocent victim who was doing his job as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. While the sentencing cannot bring Mr. Cross back to his family and friends, hopefully it will be a step forward in the healing process,” said FBI Milwaukee Special Agent in Charge Alan Karr. “The joint efforts of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Milwaukee Police Department, and the FBI in this case exemplifies the importance of law enforcement collaboration. The FBI remains committed to working with our federal, state, and local partners to combat violent crime and seek justice for victims.”

Ducksworth pled guilty to the same crimes as McCaa and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

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