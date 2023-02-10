Man who fled police, crashed in Sheboygan wanted in connection to Appleton fatal shooting

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A man who fled Sheboygan police and crashed Tuesday was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Appleton, police say.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, a 37-year-old man fled police in a car on Tuesday, crashed, and was arrested. The Appleton Police Department says the man is believed to have information about the Jan. 22 murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads.

Rhoads was discovered on the road with a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of N. Briarcliff Road. He later died at the hospital.

The man arrested by Sheboygan police was last reported to be in stable condition in the hospital.

Appleton police are continuing their investigation.

