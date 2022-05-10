Man who admitted to firing gun outside Joseph Mensah's home gets 3 years in prison

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The man prosecutors say fired a shotgun outside former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah's home was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ronald Bell pleaded guilty to 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Battery to Law Enforcement Officer - PTAC, as a Party to a Crime. A judge also sentenced him to five years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors say Bell admitted to police that his shotgun went off during the Aug. 8, 2020 incident outside of Mensah's home.

Protesters arrived at the residence after 8 p.m. In a Facebook post, Mensah said he tried to engage in a dialogue with protesters but things escalated. Witnesses, including State Representative David Bowen, say Mensah came out aggressive.

According to the criminal complaint, Bell admitted he had the shotgun and that he was holding it when it discharged. He also apologized for his actions. He was originally charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Wauwatosa Police Department Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah

Bell says the gun belonged to Niles McKee, a fellow protester. After the gun was fired, Bell gave the gun back to McKee. According to the criminal complaint, McKee tried to give the gun to an unnamed person "until this blows over." McKee faces one charge of Harboring or Aiding a felon.

William Lofton is also charged in relation to the incident. He faces one charge of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

