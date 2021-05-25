Man waving fake gun drove past 2 Waukesha schools: Police

WAUKESHA — Police say a man waved what turned out to be a fake firearm outside two Waukesha schools Tuesday morning.

The Waukesha Police Department said in a statement that just after 8 a.m., a man sitting outside the window of a moving vehicle was seen waving a handgun in the air.

The vehicle had driven past Lowell Elementary at drop-off time and Waukesha North High as students were in class.

A gym teacher who spotted the gun in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue notified Waukesha North High School, which in turn dispatched the school resource officer.

The SRO confirmed the spotting, called in additional police units and then conducted a "high risk" traffic stop.

Waukesha North meanwhile was placed in a "secure" status, meaning it was not evacuated, but that no students or staff were outside the building and all doors were locked. Lowell Elementary is also located nearby but it appears the school did not go into a secure status.

One man inside the vehicle in question was taken into custody, and police say they are recommending charges: 2nd Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct while Armed with a Dangerous Weapon.

A second man in the vehicle was detained, police said. A number of fake handguns were found in the vehicle, according to WPD.

