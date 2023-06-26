Man uses broken beer bottle to stab another man in the neck over wife comment, Grafton police say

During a fight, a man allegedly broke a beer bottle and stabbed another man with it several times in the neck, according to Grafton police.

One man made comments about another man's wife, investigators said.

The incident happened at the TownePlace Suites at 1601 Gateway Drive around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The man who was stabbed was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and released. The suspect at first ran away but he later returned to the scene where police arrested him.

Investigators believe a verbal argument escalated into a physical fight after the suspect was allegedly pushed by the victim, according to police. Witnesses said the fight started after the suspect made statements about another man's wife. The suspect intentionally broke the bottle he was holding and stabbed the other man. The suspect and victim are co-workers, and are not from Grafton, according to police.

The suspect was booked for felonies 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery.

