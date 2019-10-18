MENOMONIE — A man had to make an embarrassing call to police after he got caught in a guard wire while attempting to BASE jump off a 300-foot tower.



Police say this happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Menomonie at the Charter Communications tower. Officers say 20-year-old Mason Barth called 911 for help early Thursday morning when his parachute became entangled in the guard wire roughly 50 feet above the ground.

Menomonie Police Department

Barth was successfully rescued nearly an hour later and was transported to Mayo Menomonie, where he was treated and released.

Barth was arrested for criminal trespass to property.