Man tased, arrested after going into Kenosha County gas station with rifle

SOMERS, Wis. — A man was tased and arrested after going into a Kenosha County gas station Monday with a rifle and knife.

Kenosha County deputies responded to the Kwik Trip gas station near 31st Street and Green Bay Road in Somers around 1:19 p.m. for a report that a man entered the store with a rifle.

The man was confronted by deputies and a supervisor. He was also armed with a knife in his hand. He was tasered by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

The investigation is active.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

