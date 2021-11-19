Man stabbed, killed on Greyhound bus that stopped in Pewaukee: Sheriff

PEWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man died after being stabbed on a Greyhound Bus that had stopped in Pewaukee Thursday evening, authorities say.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office said authorities arrived at the parking lot next to the Point Burger Bar on Westwood Drive around 6:08 p.m., where they found the victim unconscious, not breathing and suffering from a wound to the neck. Authorities established he had been a passenger on the bus.

An initial investigation found that it appears the victim was attacked on the bus by another man. The victim suffered a knife wound to his upper torso, the sheriff's office said.

After the man was stabbed, other passengers provided medical treatment to him until first responders arrived. Life-saving measures continued but the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

A suspect was taken into custody, the office said. No other suspects are being sought, the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no threat to the public, according to the sheriff's office.

