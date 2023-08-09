Man stabbed in home near 68th and Grant; West Allis police search for known suspect

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A suspect stabbed a 25-year-old man in a home near 68th and Grant and then fled, and police are still looking for him, according to West Allis police.

According to a statement from West Allis police, around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday police responded and found the 25-year-old man had been stabbed several times. He was brought to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The suspect left before police officers arrived. Police are currently looking what who they described as a known offender.

On Wednesday, 08/09/23 at approximately 4:40 am, the West Allis Dispatch Center received a report of a person stabbed at residence in the 2200 block of S. 68th St. Upon arrival officers learned that a 25 year old male was attacked in the residence and received several stab wounds. This male was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The injured male is expected to survive his injuries. The offender fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. WAPD detectives and officers continue to investigate the incident. Currently, the WAPD is searching for the known offender.



