Man shot to death possibly during home invasion identified: Racine police

Posted at 9:59 AM, Oct 07, 2021
RACINE — A 31-year-old man died after Racine police found him in a home suffering from gunshot injuries Monday night.

Racine police said Tuesday that officers were called to a home at 1009 Monroe Ave. just after 10 p.m. for a report of a possible home invasion in progress. Inside the home, officers found the 31-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

They identified the victim as James E. Hamilton.

Police say no one is in custody in connection to the homicide.

Racine Crime Stoppers are offering an award for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the P3 Tips App.

