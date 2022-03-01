Watch
Man shot to death after fight escalates off Green Bay and Capitol: MPD

Posted at 5:35 AM, Mar 01, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after a fight escalated into someone drawing a gun and opening fire on North Green Bay Avenue Monday night, police said.

Milwaukee police said the fatal shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Green Bay and Capitol Drive.

MPD said the victim suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A suspect is in custody, according to police.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

