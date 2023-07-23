Man shot & killed near 37th & Townsend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tells TMJ4 news that they were called to Froedtert Hospital around 3:10 p.m on Sunday, July 23, for a man that was shot near 37 & Townsend.

They tell TMJ4 news that the man died at the hospital.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information, but has not heard back yet.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

