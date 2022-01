MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said its investigating after a man was killed Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of N 26th Street. The medical examiner confirmed one person died and said Milwaukee police are investigating.

Milwaukee police's calls for service website says the incident was a shooting and it happened around 3 a.m. Officials with MPD have not shared any details.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip