Man shot, killed at Motel 6 in Glendale

According to police, two people were arrested
Posted at 6:19 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 19:19:07-04

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A man was shot and killed at the Motel 6 on Port Washington road in Glendale.

According to a News Release from Glendale police, officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 at 3:40 p.m on Saturday. A man was found dead at the scene.

According to the Medical examiner, the man killed was 33 years old.

Two suspects were arrested. No other information has been released.

