Man shot, killed at Motel 6 in Glendale

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A man was shot and killed at the Motel 6 on Port Washington road in Glendale.

According to a News Release from Glendale police, officers responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 at 3:40 p.m on Saturday. A man was found dead at the scene.

According to the Medical examiner, the man killed was 33 years old.

Two suspects were arrested. No other information has been released.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip