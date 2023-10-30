Man shot and killed near 50th and Medford in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man died after he was shot near 50th and Medford in Milwaukee Sunday morning, police said.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, he was brought to the hospital around 1:25 a.m., where he died. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

MPD statement:

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on 10/29/23 at about 1:25am in the 5000 block of W. Medford. The 28-year-old victim was conveyed to a local hospital and did succumb to injuries. Police continue to search for unknown suspects. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.



