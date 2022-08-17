Man shot and killed near 28th and McKinley

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 28th and McKinley Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:46 a.m. The victim has not been identified, so there was no name or age provided. However, it was an adult male.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

