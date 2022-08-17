Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot and killed near 28th and McKinley

The victim has not been identified, and a suspect is in custody
Milwaukee Police
Morry Gash/AP
[File photo] (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 10:30 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 11:32:03-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 28th and McKinley Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:46 a.m. The victim has not been identified, so there was no name or age provided. However, it was an adult male.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee police said the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards