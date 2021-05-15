Man shot and killed at Racine gas station

RACINE — Racine police were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Rapids Drive just after 1:00 a.m. in regards to a shooting victim.

Officers say a 20-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

This incident is currently under investigation and no one is in custody.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Police say if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

