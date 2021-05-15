Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man shot and killed at Racine gas station

items.[0].image.alt
Racine Police
Racine PD
Racine police find driver dead with gunshot wound after crash
Posted at 1:34 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 14:35:29-04

RACINE — Racine police were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Rapids Drive just after 1:00 a.m. in regards to a shooting victim.

Officers say a 20-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

This incident is currently under investigation and no one is in custody.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Police say if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

milwaukee tonight

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weekdays at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4