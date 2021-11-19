Man sentenced to prison for firing paintball gun at Wisconsin servicemen

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man was sentenced to 14 months behind bars after prosecutors say he fired a paintball gun at two servicemen, who believed at the time it to be a real firearm.

The Eastern District of Wisconsin says on March 15, Ian Alan Olson of Nashotah drove his vehicle, which was spray-painted with words and symbols associated with the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, to the U.S. Army Reserve station in Pewaukee.

Olson got out and raised what appeared at the time to be a rifle at two uniformed U.S. Army servicemen in the station's parking lot.

Prosecutors say Olson exclaimed, “This is for America" and fired at the servicemen. After the weapon jammed, which turned out to be a paintball gun, the servicemen tackled the man to the ground. The servicemen believed it to be a real firearm and that he was trying to shoot and kill them, according to federal prosecutors.

Olson's prison time will be followed by one year of supervised release. He was charged with attacking United States Servicemen on account of their status as servicemen.

