Man sentenced to 40 years in prison in fatal Brownstone Social Lounge shooting

Police outside Brownstone in Milwaukee on the night of the shooting.
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 11:59:41-04

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Tate was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday in connection to the triple shooting at the Brownstone Social Lounge that left 31-year-old Krystal Tucker dead in 2022.

A Milwaukee County jury convicted Tate of reckless homicide and two counts of reckless injury back in July. Now, he has been sentenced to 40 years of initial confinement with 16 years of extended supervision.

Tate was arrested in Glendale in October 2022, eight months after the shooting. Prosecutors say Tate opened fire after he was denied access to the bar because he did not meet the 27 and up age requirement. Brownstone guests must be at least 30 to enter Brownstone at any time now.

Krystal Tucker
Krystal Tucker

