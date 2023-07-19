Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man sentenced for 2009 child sexual assault at Wisconsin camp

A criminal complaint says Remington Jon Nystrom, who was a camp counselor, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.
gavel, justice
WRTV image
gavel, justice
Posted at 8:54 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 21:54:10-04

MADISON, Wis. — A 33-year-old man was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a child in 2009 at a Wisconsin camp.

Remington Jon Nystrom was sentenced to seven years of initial confinement and 10 years of extended supervision for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says the case stems from a report made to the Attorney General's Clergy and Faith Leader initiative.

A criminal complaint says Nystrom, who was a camp counselor, inappropriately touched a 10-year-old at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara.

According to the DOJ, "The victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse."

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device