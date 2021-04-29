Man robbed at gunpoint at retirement home in Washington Co.: Police

GERMANTOWN — Two suspects are on the run after robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his car at a Germantown retirement home Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Germantown police said in a statement that authorities received a 911 call from a man at Fairway Knoll retirement home around 12:30 p.m. He reported that his 2021 black BMW sedan had just been stolen at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators he was approached in the parking lot as he was getting ready to leave the retirement home, police say. The suspect walked towards him and displayed a handgun, and pointed it at the victim's head, demanding his wallet and keys.

Another suspect approached the vehicle and pulled the victim out of the vehicle, forcing him to the ground, police say.

Both suspects then got into the victim's vehicle and drove off at a high rate of speed. They were followed by a white Hyundai Sonata, according to police.

Both vehicles were last seen heading westbound on STH 167. Germantown police say they checked the area and were unable to locate either vehicle. The victim was not physically injured.

