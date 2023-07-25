Man revived by Narcan breaks Watertown police officer's nose

WATERTOWN, Wis. — A man, revived by Narcan, was arrested after he broke a Watertown police officer's nose on Monday.

The Watertown Police Department said police and fire crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Elizabeth Street around 1:35 p.m. for an unresponsive, and possibly dead, man. CPR instructions were provided to the caller on the scene.

Upon arrival, officers received information that the man might have overdosed. Fire personnel administered Narcan and the subject became responsive, police say.

The man began threatening the officers as they attempted to take him into protective custody. He resisted officers' attempts to secure him in handcuffs and then struck one of the officers in the face.

The officer was transported to the hospital with a broken nose.

The man was eventually transported to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office for resisting an officer, causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue damage.

