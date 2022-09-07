Man pretending to work for utilities burglarizes Pleasant Prairie home

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police say a man who pretended to work for utilities burglarized a home in Pleasant Prairie on Tuesday.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, it happened late afternoon near 45th Ave. and 116th St.

The suspect claimed to work for the utility department to gain access to the home.

Police say the suspect is a heavier-set Black man who was wearing a Covid-style mask and driving a white vehicle. If you see someone matching this description in your subdivision, you're asked to call 911.

Pleasant Prairie police say each fall and spring there is a rise in "ruse burglaries." This is when offenders target people who live alone and/or the elderly.

"These offenders usually travel in pairs with one offender distracting the homeowner while the other rummages through the home stealing smaller items like cash (and) jewelry," the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said. "The offenders usually have a believable story and tend to dress the part, sometimes complete with radios and reflective vests."

The offenders will use an excuse to get into the victim's home, such as needing to check the water pressure or electrical problems. Police say they are also known for claiming the neighbors' basement flooded and they need to check yours. Sometimes, they lure the victim into the backyard so the accomplice can enter the victim's home.

Police urge the public to be suspicious if a contractor of any kind shows up at your home and you didn't call them.

If there is something that doesn't seem right to you, you can contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip