Man opens fire on Milwaukee police officers during missing persons investigation

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a suspect after he allegedly fired several rounds at officers amid an investigation for a missing person.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to the area of 30th and Brown just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday and were following up on a missing persons investigation. That's when the suspect in a vehicle fired multiple rounds towards the officers, before driving off.

Just after 10 p.m., Milwaukee police say officers spotted the suspect's vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at 26th and Capitol Drive. The only person in the vehicle, identified as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

No one was hit by the suspect's gunfire, police said.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

