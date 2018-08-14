Man on ballot for Wisconsin governor in primary election tells supporters not to vote for him

The governor's race is in the final stretch before the primary election. A total of 10 candidates are on the ballot, and one of them is telling people to skip his name.

"I could never imagine that I would be asking people not to vote for me," said Andy Gronik.

Gronik withdrew from the race last month, but not before ballots were printed.

"I've already received some emails from people who have voted for me, and they were disappointed to learn I wasn't in the race," said Gronik.

Dana Wachs is also still on the ballot, in the last spot. But he withdrew as well.

There are 8 other candidates you can vote for: Matt Flynn, Tony Evers, Josh Pade, Mike McCabe, Paul Soglin, Kathleen Vinehout, Mahlon Mitchell and Kelda Roys.

Some people did not even know who was running.

"What I had in mind is to Google it tonight for a little bit of information before I go vote tomorrow," said Simon Rodrigeuz, a Walker's Point voter.

Others said it was hard to narrow it down.

"There was definitely a lot to pick from. A lot of them are good too," said Lisa Vulpas.

That's why candidates are using every second before the election. Roys went to the Public Market this Monday afternoon.

"We have been communicating with voters more and for longer periods. We have been on TV for almost a month," said Roys.

Mitchell rallied his volunteer door knockers in Milwaukee Monday evening.

"What distinguishes us is, yes we are running a statewide campaign, but we are running it like we are running a local election. And that is to get out and talk to people," said Mitchell.

But most importantly, everyone is reminding people to head to the polls.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You will need a valid photo ID to cast your ballot. And it is a partisan primary, meaning you can only vote for candidates in one party.