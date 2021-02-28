Man lying on ground, run over and killed, MPD says

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, Feb. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m. on the 4600 block of W. Concordia Ave.

Police say a 57-year-old Milwaukee man was lying on the ground by the entrance of an alley when a vehicle drove over him.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did remain at the scene. This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with TMJ4 News for updates.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip