Man killed in W. Lisbon Ave. shooting: Milwaukee police

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man between the ages of 30 to 35 was shot and killed on West Lisbon Avenue Thursday night.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries around 9:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Lisbon Avenue, police said. He died at that location, according to a statement.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, Milwaukee police said, and that they are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

