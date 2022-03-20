Man killed in Milwaukee is the son of a Puerto Rican mayor

MILWAUKEE — According to legal documents, the man killed on Muskego Avenue on Thursday was the son of a Puerto Rican mayor.

28-year-old Christian Roldan-Acevedo died at Froedtert Hospital on Thursday after being shot in the 1400 block of S. Muskego Ave.

According to a demographic report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, his father was Julio Rodan-Concepcion, the mayor of Aquadilla, Puerto Rico.

Rodan-Concepcio shared the news on Twitter Friday saying (translated), "It is with deep regret that I inform you that my oldest son, Christian Alexander, passed away yesterday in the city of Milwaukee. The pain of losing a child is one that marks the life of a father."

Milwaukee police said a 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the incident, which sparked from a fight according to MPD.

