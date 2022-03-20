Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Milwaukee is the son of a Puerto Rican mayor

Puerto Rico Bankrupcy
Ricardo Arduengo/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, March 14, 2022, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
Puerto Rico Bankrupcy
Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 11:09:57-04

MILWAUKEE — According to legal documents, the man killed on Muskego Avenue on Thursday was the son of a Puerto Rican mayor.

28-year-old Christian Roldan-Acevedo died at Froedtert Hospital on Thursday after being shot in the 1400 block of S. Muskego Ave.

According to a demographic report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, his father was Julio Rodan-Concepcion, the mayor of Aquadilla, Puerto Rico.

Rodan-Concepcio shared the news on Twitter Friday saying (translated), "It is with deep regret that I inform you that my oldest son, Christian Alexander, passed away yesterday in the city of Milwaukee. The pain of losing a child is one that marks the life of a father."

Milwaukee police said a 24-year-old man was taken into custody in connection to the incident, which sparked from a fight according to MPD.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku