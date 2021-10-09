Man killed in Lima motorcycle crash

LIMA — A 50-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the early hours of October 9, at the intersection of County Road W and State Highway 32 in the town of Lima. The rider’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified.

At approximately 2:59 a.m., a Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputy found the site of a crashed motorcycle near the intersection. The driver and sole occupant was apparently eastbound on County Road W, and crashed into a ditch after failing to stop at the intersection.

The rider was found with serious injuries.

Lifesaving efforts were started on the scene, and continued during the ride to St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan, but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.