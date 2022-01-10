Watch
Milwaukee man killed in Fond Du Lac and 60th shooting: MPD

Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed at West Fond Du Lac and 60th Street Monday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Officers are trying to find unknown suspects.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, the medical examiner's office tweeted.

No other confirmed information was released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

