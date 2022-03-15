Man killed in Capitol and 79th shooting, MPD seeking suspects

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man was killed in a shooting at Capitol and 79th Tuesday morning, police said.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the man, from Greenfield, was pronounced dead where the shooting occurred, despite life-saving efforts. It happened just before 3 a.m.

TMJ4 Capitol and 79th

Police officials confirmed to TMJ4 News the shooting happened Tuesday morning - not Monday morning as stated in a press release.

MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

