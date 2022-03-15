Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in Capitol and 79th shooting, MPD seeking suspects

Image from iOS (25).jpg
TMJ4
The scene at Capitol and 79th
Image from iOS (25).jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 07:29:52-04

MILWAUKEE — A 41-year-old man was killed in a shooting at Capitol and 79th Tuesday morning, police said.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the man, from Greenfield, was pronounced dead where the shooting occurred, despite life-saving efforts. It happened just before 3 a.m.

Image from iOS (26).jpg
Capitol and 79th

Police officials confirmed to TMJ4 News the shooting happened Tuesday morning - not Monday morning as stated in a press release.

MPD said they are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku