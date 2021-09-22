Man killed, children hospitalized after fatal car crash

TOWN OF ERIN — Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a fatal car crash in the Town of Erin at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the 911 center received a call about a car vs. telephone pole crash. The caller said the driver, a male in his 30s from Washington County, was slumped over the passenger seat and was non-responsive.

Two children were in the car and both were alert and conscious.

When first responders arrived to the scene they found extensive damage to the driver's area of the car. The children were removed from the car and the driver was extricated and confirmed to be deceased.

The children were taken to Children's Hospital as a precaution, and are not believed to have any major injuries.

The WCSO Accident Reconstruction Team was requested at the scene.

They say initial investigation suggests that the vehicle was eastbound when it exited the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The investigation is still open at this time, but speed is believed to be a factor.

A few residences nearby lost power as a result of the telephone being struck.

