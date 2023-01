MILWAUKEE — A man was taken into custody after jumping off the North Ave bridge during a pursuit with Milwaukee Police.

MPD was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Saturday that eventually turned into a foot pursuit of an unidentified adult male suspect. During the chase, the suspect jumped off the bridge located in the 1200 block of E. North Ave.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

