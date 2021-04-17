Man injured while roller skating alongside car

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating an incident involving a roller skater and a vehicle that took place in the 700 block of E. Ogden Avenue around 1 a.m. on April 17.

The driver of the vehicle intentionally drove while a roller skater held on to the side of the vehicle. The skater fell and was struck by the vehicle. The skater, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injures and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is in stable condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

