Man in police custody after abducting woman near 5th and Vliet in Milwaukee

The man fired multiple gunshots at the woman, missing her. He then grabbed her and drove off.
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 20, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man is in police custody after abducting a woman near 5th and Vliet on Thursday.

According to Milwaukee police, the abduction occurred around 2 p.m. A 23-year-old woman was running from a 31-year-old man when the man fired multiple gunshots at her, missing her. Police say the man grabbed the woman and drove off.

Milwaukee police later found the woman and man. The man was arrested. The woman was not injured.

Police recovered two firearms.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

