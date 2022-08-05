Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting, police say

MILWAUKEE — A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They do not have a location where the shooting happened.

The man arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to find unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip