Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man in his 20s dies at Milwaukee hospital after shooting, police say

The man arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
milwaukee police
TMJ4
milwaukee police
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 17:30:11-04

MILWAUKEE — A man who appeared to be in his 20s died at a Milwaukee hospital after being shot Friday afternoon.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. They do not have a location where the shooting happened.

The man arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are trying to find unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards