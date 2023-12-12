Man in custody after multi-county chase and crash in Waukesha County

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Authorities in several jurisdictions chased a suspect through several counties from Illinois and Wisconsin, ending in Waukesha County with a crash and several damaged squad cars on Tuesday.

A suspect is in custody after a crash ended the chase outside of Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin in Pewaukee.

Sources tell TMJ4 News the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen out of Milwaukee. The suspect allegedly drove to Illinois, and committed unknown crimes before being intercepted by law enforcement there.

He had an incident with a state trooper, Kenosha, Racine, and Milwaukee law enforcement agencies.

State Patrol and police then chased him near the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin where his car was pitted and he was taken into custody.

No officers were hurt, but several police vehicles were damaged.

TMJ4 News is working to get more information and will provide the latest updates as soon as we receive them.

